Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,857 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 148.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 24,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,945,000 after acquiring an additional 14,714 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 318.1% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 68.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,238,000 after buying an additional 50,341 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $235,000. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.11, for a total value of $695,797.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 29,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total value of $11,833,860.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,237 shares of company stock valued at $26,893,051. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $461.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $442.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $484.89. The stock has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of 91.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.95. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $301.51 and a 1 year high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $336.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.77 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 20.04%. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 47.43%.

Several research analysts have commented on MPWR shares. Needham & Company LLC raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $552.22.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile (Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.