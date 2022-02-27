Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,727 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Montrose Environmental Group worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Montrose Environmental Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MEG opened at $44.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.33. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.70 and a 52-week high of $80.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.17 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from C$15.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.06.

In other news, Director Janet Risi Field purchased 7,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.71 per share, with a total value of $499,865.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Allan Dicks sold 32,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total value of $2,371,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

