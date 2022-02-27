Moonriver Price Reaches $62.72 on Top Exchanges (MOVR)

Moonriver (CURRENCY:MOVR) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. Moonriver has a total market capitalization of $202.37 million and $18.63 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonriver coin can currently be bought for $62.72 or 0.00163770 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Moonriver has traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00046239 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,643.12 or 0.06901167 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,366.92 or 1.00175689 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00046280 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00054682 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Moonriver Profile

Moonriver’s total supply is 10,272,819 coins and its circulating supply is 3,226,401 coins. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

