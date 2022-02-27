Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires New Shares in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 47,649 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,665,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of CDK Global by 13.3% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,993 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in CDK Global by 30.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 111,446 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,926,000 after purchasing an additional 26,164 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel purchased a new position in CDK Global in the third quarter worth about $870,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in CDK Global by 34.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,536 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in CDK Global by 27.3% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,680 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut CDK Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

NASDAQ CDK opened at $45.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. CDK Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.53 and a 52 week high of $55.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.24.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. CDK Global had a return on equity of 66.55% and a net margin of 60.45%. The firm had revenue of $436.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.03%.

About CDK Global (Get Rating)

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

