Moors & Cabot Inc. Boosts Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,195 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 11.3% in the third quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 106,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 10,844 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the third quarter valued at $1,917,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in ViacomCBS by 17.6% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its position in ViacomCBS by 17.4% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 42,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 6,220 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in ViacomCBS by 75.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 179,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,944,000 after buying an additional 77,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAC opened at $29.58 on Friday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.84 and a fifty-two week high of $101.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.58.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.17). ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 14.20%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.79%.

In other ViacomCBS news, Director Shari Redstone acquired 104,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,994,036.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VIAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Benchmark reduced their target price on ViacomCBS from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on ViacomCBS from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded ViacomCBS from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ViacomCBS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.91.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

