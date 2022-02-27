Moors & Cabot Inc. Boosts Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,746 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 19,371 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 25,282 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 15,855 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,138 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Societe Generale downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.45.

In related news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $2,063,807.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $7,680,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 279,189 shares of company stock valued at $23,202,685. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $91.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $118.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.98. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $47.85 and a fifty-two week high of $94.93.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.36%.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

