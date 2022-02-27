Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys 1,406 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of D. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 92.5% during the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 449.4% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 38.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.78.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $79.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.70. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.85 and a 52-week high of $81.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.78.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 23.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.32%.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

