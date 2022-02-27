Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys Shares of 40,034 White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 40,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,072,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned about 1.33% of White Mountains Insurance Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WTM. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 7.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 19.5% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 27.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,784 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,782,000 after purchasing an additional 12,904 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,144,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at $804,000. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WTM opened at $1,056.47 on Friday. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $978.51 and a 52-week high of $1,243.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,031.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,062.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $10.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $9.92. White Mountains Insurance Group had a negative return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 49.54%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WTM shares. TheStreet downgraded White Mountains Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded White Mountains Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st.

White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services, and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to White Mountains’ investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

