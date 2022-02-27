Moors & Cabot Inc. Grows Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,554 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 91.1% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 2,145.2% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 696 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 173.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 783 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total transaction of $25,581.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $681,347.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 240,673 shares of company stock valued at $22,973,742. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MU. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.17.

Shares of MU opened at $90.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $100.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.71 and a 200 day moving average of $79.98. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.67 and a 52-week high of $98.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.17%.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

