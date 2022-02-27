Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $2.53 Million Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 47.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,538 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MAR. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider William P. Brown sold 2,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.82, for a total value of $508,171.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total transaction of $83,961.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,909 shares of company stock worth $4,130,585. Insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $174.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.90 billion, a PE ratio of 52.21 and a beta of 1.72. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.23 and a 52 week high of $184.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.01.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.30. Marriott International had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 125.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MAR shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.36.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

