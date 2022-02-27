Moors & Cabot Inc. Increases Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 121.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,292 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 747,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,665,000 after acquiring an additional 58,309 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 79,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,278,000 after acquiring an additional 16,442 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 144.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 393,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,855,000 after acquiring an additional 232,378 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,364,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,091,000 after acquiring an additional 434,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.44.

In other news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $303,324.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total transaction of $186,047.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 97,720 shares of company stock worth $8,310,393 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $87.25 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $68.05 and a 12-month high of $87.30. The company has a market cap of $44.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.26.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 142.43%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

