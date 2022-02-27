Moors & Cabot Inc. Invests $2.10 Million in Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 64,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BNGO. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Bionano Genomics by 6,619.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,516,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,093,000 after buying an additional 7,404,239 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bionano Genomics by 59.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,855,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,890,000 after buying an additional 5,559,597 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics in the second quarter worth $22,164,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Bionano Genomics by 654.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,667,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,226,000 after buying an additional 1,446,774 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Bionano Genomics by 47.4% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,991,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,418 shares during the last quarter. 25.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bionano Genomics alerts:

NASDAQ BNGO opened at $2.10 on Friday. Bionano Genomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $10.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.14. The firm has a market cap of $607.28 million, a P/E ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.89.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BNGO. Maxim Group began coverage on Bionano Genomics in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bionano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.

Bionano Genomics Profile (Get Rating)

Bionano Genomics, Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bionano Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bionano Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.