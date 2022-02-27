Moors & Cabot Inc. Makes New $2.57 Million Investment in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,571,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 135.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 3,614.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BSY opened at $38.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $34.51 and a 12-month high of $71.92. The company has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In related news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley purchased 21,033 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.54 per share, for a total transaction of $999,908.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BSY shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.58.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

