Moors & Cabot Inc. Makes New $2.70 Million Investment in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 532,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,281,000 after acquiring an additional 12,234 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 14.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 489,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,441,000 after acquiring an additional 60,391 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 401,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,782,000 after acquiring an additional 20,129 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 485.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 301,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,686,000 after acquiring an additional 249,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 33.8% in the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 246,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,307,000 after acquiring an additional 62,361 shares during the last quarter.

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF stock opened at $40.41 on Friday. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $40.36 and a one year high of $43.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.22 and its 200 day moving average is $41.66.

