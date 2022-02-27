Moors & Cabot Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 55,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned about 0.25% of Invesco China Technology ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF by 4,850.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 823,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,156,000 after acquiring an additional 806,664 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 246,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,202,000 after purchasing an additional 19,127 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,342,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 939.5% in the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 233,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 210,719 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 51.9% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 230,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,174,000 after purchasing an additional 78,847 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CQQQ opened at $56.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.97. Invesco China Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $53.13 and a 52 week high of $98.15.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

