Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases 5,538 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,538 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Marriott International by 2.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,424,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,189,000 after buying an additional 223,354 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Marriott International by 35.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,945,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,492,000 after buying an additional 1,563,078 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in Marriott International by 7.0% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,502,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,924,000 after buying an additional 358,766 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 4.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,322,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,127,000 after buying an additional 192,035 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 17.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,621,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,234,000 after purchasing an additional 382,014 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Shares of MAR opened at $174.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.01. The company has a market capitalization of $56.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.21 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.23 and a 1-year high of $184.99.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 125.04%. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 104.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marriott International news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.65, for a total transaction of $1,142,962.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total transaction of $1,814,894.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,909 shares of company stock worth $4,130,585 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.36.

About Marriott International (Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.