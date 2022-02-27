Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases Shares of 269,117 Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 269,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,664,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned approximately 1.13% of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EMQQ. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 67.1% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 169.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000.

EMQQ opened at $36.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.89. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a one year low of $33.47 and a one year high of $73.82.

