Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases Shares of 58,905 Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 58,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned about 0.33% of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDIV. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 15.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 46.3% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the third quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 31.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter.

RDIV opened at $42.10 on Friday. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 52-week low of $37.78 and a 52-week high of $43.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.00.

