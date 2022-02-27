Moors & Cabot Inc. Raises Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,554 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MU. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 91.1% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 2,145.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 696 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 173.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 783 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 97,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total transaction of $9,324,214.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total value of $25,581.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 240,673 shares of company stock worth $22,973,742 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MU opened at $90.10 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $65.67 and a one year high of $98.45. The company has a market cap of $100.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.98.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.17%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MU. Mizuho upped their price target on Micron Technology from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Micron Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.17.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

