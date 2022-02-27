Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 1,984 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,046 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,984 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its holdings in Oracle by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 10,672 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,390,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Oracle by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,091 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,110 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,289 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ORCL. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Societe Generale upped their price objective on Oracle from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group set a $94.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Oracle from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.96.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $2,678,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $1,837,030.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $76.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $64.50 and a 1-year high of $106.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.28.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.10%.

Oracle announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

