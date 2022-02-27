Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 3,251 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,775 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,251 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $3,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Square by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,105,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $504,910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,938 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Square by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Square by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Square by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Square by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 30,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,403,000 after acquiring an additional 9,385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQ opened at $119.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.72 and a 52 week high of $289.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.98, a PEG ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.30.

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.39. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total value of $460,544.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $241,743.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,769 shares of company stock valued at $2,032,686 over the last quarter. 15.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on SQ shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Square from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Square in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Square from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Square from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Square from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.00.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

