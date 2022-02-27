Moors & Cabot Inc. Takes $3.09 Million Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 55,209 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,088,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACM. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 473.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 44.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM during the second quarter worth $46,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 19.3% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. 86.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AECOM alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on ACM. Argus raised their target price on AECOM from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays raised their target price on AECOM from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on AECOM from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on AECOM from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AECOM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AECOM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Shares of ACM stock opened at $74.35 on Friday. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $55.30 and a fifty-two week high of $78.62. The stock has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 1.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

AECOM Company Profile (Get Rating)

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.