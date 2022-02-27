Morgan Stanley Acquires 318,913 Shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,379,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 318,913 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.57% of Switch worth $35,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Switch by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,290,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,507,000 after buying an additional 432,733 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Switch by 87.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,386,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,000 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Switch by 22.3% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,302,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,188,000 after acquiring an additional 601,964 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Switch by 1.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,243,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,349,000 after acquiring an additional 45,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Switch by 4,985.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,082,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Switch alerts:

NYSE:SWCH opened at $26.06 on Friday. Switch, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $29.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.19 and a 200 day moving average of $25.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.29 and a beta of 0.68.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $161.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.40 million. Switch had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Switch, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Switch’s payout ratio is currently 123.53%.

SWCH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Switch in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Switch from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Switch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Switch in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Switch from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.18.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $1,088,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $1,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,000 shares of company stock worth $4,745,400 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Switch Company Profile (Get Rating)

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.