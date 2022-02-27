Morgan Stanley Acquires 336,514 Shares of Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Rating) by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,002,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 336,514 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.63% of Seer worth $34,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Seer by 4.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,672,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,942,000 after purchasing an additional 230,726 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Seer by 58.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,079,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,471 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Seer by 36.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,139,000 after acquiring an additional 236,871 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Seer by 150.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 673,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,265,000 after acquiring an additional 405,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC raised its stake in Seer by 19.6% during the third quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 381,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,175,000 after acquiring an additional 62,574 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO David R. Horn sold 2,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $51,225.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David R. Horn sold 26,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $532,290.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,217 shares of company stock worth $1,045,517. 28.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on SEER. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Seer from $46.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Seer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Seer stock opened at $14.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.39. The stock has a market cap of $910.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.70. Seer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.18 and a 12-month high of $57.87.

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

