Morgan Stanley Acquires 41,332 Shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,336,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,332 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.60% of Amarin worth $32,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amarin in the second quarter worth $549,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Amarin in the second quarter worth $433,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Amarin by 48.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,541,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,861,000 after buying an additional 503,620 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amarin during the second quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amarin by 2.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 318,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,727,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter. 34.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.27 per share, with a total value of $32,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMRN opened at $3.27 on Friday. Amarin Co. plc has a twelve month low of $2.79 and a twelve month high of $7.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.75 and a beta of 2.06.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMRN shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Amarin from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.80.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

