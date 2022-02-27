Morgan Stanley Acquires Shares of 1,327,976 Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID)

Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,327,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,703,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.08% of Lucid Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LCID. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,180,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group stock opened at 26.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is 33.99 and its 200-day moving average price is 32.46. Lucid Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of 16.12 and a fifty-two week high of 57.75.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lucid Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 37.00.

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

