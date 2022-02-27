Morgan Stanley Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 963,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,599 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 8.06% of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF worth $34,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JVAL. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $266,000.

JVAL stock opened at $36.63 on Friday. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $39.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.24.

