Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,925,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,374 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.87% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $33,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DOC. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 417,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,350,000 after acquiring an additional 6,598 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 206.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 71,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 48,317 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 169,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 18,448 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,850,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,656,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,179,000 after acquiring an additional 33,281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DOC opened at $16.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 44.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $16.51 and a twelve month high of $19.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.27.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $116.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.76 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 18.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 242.11%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DOC. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.83.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

