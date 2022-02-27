Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,184,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,168 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund were worth $32,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 9.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 0.9% during the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 62.1% during the third quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 6.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LDP stock opened at $22.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.28. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.91 and a 1 year high of $27.75.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th.

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

