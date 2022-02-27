Morgan Stanley Buys 120,996 Shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 491,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,996 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.78% of Proto Labs worth $32,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,584,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,352,000 after purchasing an additional 98,243 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Proto Labs by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 902,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,842,000 after buying an additional 80,674 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Proto Labs by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 511,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,934,000 after buying an additional 245,548 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,279,000. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. raised its position in shares of Proto Labs by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 244,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,407,000 after buying an additional 68,794 shares during the period.

NYSE PRLB opened at $54.34 on Friday. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.63 and a 1 year high of $155.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 48.09 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.74.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. Proto Labs had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.91 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th.

In other news, CTO Arthur R. Baker III purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.21 per share, with a total value of $492,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Bodor bought 3,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.87 per share, with a total value of $150,216.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

