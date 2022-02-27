Morgan Stanley Buys 12,295 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 452,640 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,295 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.35% of Amdocs worth $34,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DOX. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Amdocs by 1.7% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 116,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in Amdocs in the second quarter valued at about $2,942,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Amdocs during the second quarter worth about $1,387,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 6.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter. 92.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Amdocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of DOX opened at $78.94 on Friday. Amdocs Limited has a 12-month low of $68.33 and a 12-month high of $82.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.76.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.21%.

Amdocs Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The firm’s offerings are based on a product and services mix, using technologies and methodologies, such as cloud and cloud native, microservices, DevSecOps, low-/no-code, edge computing, open source, bimodal operations, site reliability engineering and increasing amounts of automation through standard information technology tools, open APIs and machine learning and artificial intelligence.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.