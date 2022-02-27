Morgan Stanley Buys 6,120 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 800,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,120 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 9.30% of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF worth $32,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPEU. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 264,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,065,000 after purchasing an additional 27,326 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,876,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 32.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,576,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at $520,000.

NYSEARCA:SPEU opened at $39.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.14. SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $37.62 and a 52-week high of $43.98.

