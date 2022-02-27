Morgan Stanley Grows Position in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 741,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 158,563 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.56% of JinkoSolar worth $33,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in JinkoSolar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in JinkoSolar by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in JinkoSolar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JinkoSolar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in JinkoSolar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JKS. CIBC raised JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $66.10 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. CICC Research raised JinkoSolar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JinkoSolar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on JinkoSolar from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JinkoSolar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.22.

JKS stock opened at $43.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.93. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $66.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -16.58 and a beta of 1.08.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 0.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.91) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. manufactures innovative solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

