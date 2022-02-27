Morgan Stanley Grows Stock Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 552,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,976 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.33% of Service Co. International worth $33,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCI. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Service Co. International by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,034,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,738,000 after buying an additional 6,213,908 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,107,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,160 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,653,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,616 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Service Co. International by 42.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,798,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,406,000 after acquiring an additional 536,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Service Co. International by 7.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,365,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,973,000 after acquiring an additional 315,699 shares during the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Service Co. International news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 10,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $729,399.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 3,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total transaction of $256,168.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,471 shares of company stock worth $1,062,453 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

SCI opened at $60.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $45.63 and a 52-week high of $71.71. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.53.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.20. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Service Co. International declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is currently 19.87%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following business segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization and catering.

