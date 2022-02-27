Morgan Stanley Has $32.28 Million Stock Position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 578,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,574 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 9.49% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $32,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 21,044 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC grew its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 53,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $378,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $321,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $767,000.

NASDAQ:FMHI opened at $53.52 on Friday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $53.20 and a 1 year high of $57.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.76.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%.

