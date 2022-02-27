Morgan Stanley Has $32.36 Million Stock Position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 368,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,671 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 5.68% of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF worth $32,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $490,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 9,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,273,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 1,312.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter.

DWAS opened at $81.59 on Friday. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $74.30 and a 1-year high of $100.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.46.

