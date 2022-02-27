Morgan Stanley Has $32.58 Million Holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 515,929 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 86,968 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.36% of AECOM worth $32,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of AECOM by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of AECOM by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,911 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of AECOM by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AECOM by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,981 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of AECOM by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,825 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Get AECOM alerts:

ACM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AECOM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on AECOM from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AECOM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Shares of ACM opened at $74.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 51.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.46. AECOM has a 12-month low of $55.30 and a 12-month high of $78.62.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. AECOM had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that AECOM will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.96%.

AECOM Company Profile (Get Rating)

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.