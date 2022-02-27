Morgan Stanley Has $32.59 Million Stock Position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,841,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 553,131 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.65% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $32,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,299,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,292,000 after acquiring an additional 108,886 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 893.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 205,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after acquiring an additional 184,460 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 48,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Goodyear Tire & Rubber currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GT opened at $15.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.94. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12 month low of $14.11 and a 12 month high of $24.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.45.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.25. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard J. Kramer sold 175,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $3,912,149.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

