Morgan Stanley Has $32.65 Million Holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 181,624 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 86,333 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.46% of Synaptics worth $32,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 873,315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,964,000 after buying an additional 16,024 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 480,469 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,354,000 after buying an additional 68,590 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 327,629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,884,000 after buying an additional 156,284 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 235,804 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,381,000 after purchasing an additional 38,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 129,703 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Summit Insights raised shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.85.

Synaptics stock opened at $227.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.15. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $114.05 and a 12 month high of $299.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.35.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.59. Synaptics had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 8.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James L. Whims sold 8,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.39, for a total transaction of $2,408,248.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kiva A. Allgood sold 1,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total value of $439,064.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,992 shares of company stock worth $4,761,618. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

