Morgan Stanley Has $34.66 Million Stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 25.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 408,956 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,915 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.17% of CGI worth $34,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in CGI by 74.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,027,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,949 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in CGI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,355,929,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in CGI by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 395,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,585,000 after purchasing an additional 126,965 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its holdings in CGI by 3,871.1% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 91,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,781,000 after purchasing an additional 89,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in CGI in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,657,000. 52.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GIB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CGI in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $85.44 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CGI from C$129.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CGI from C$125.00 to C$127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$132.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CGI has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.26.

Shares of GIB opened at $82.46 on Friday. CGI Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.58 and a 1-year high of $93.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.03.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.05. CGI had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 20.61%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CGI Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

