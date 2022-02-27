Morgan Stanley Has $34.96 Million Position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,301,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 193,272 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.00% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $34,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,347,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,878,000 after acquiring an additional 185,548 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,615,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,948,000 after purchasing an additional 55,723 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 69.3% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,546,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,645,000 after purchasing an additional 632,771 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,468,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,674,000 after acquiring an additional 52,938 shares during the period. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 251.0% in the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,115,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,964,000 after buying an additional 798,000 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF stock opened at $33.29 on Friday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $23.08 and a 1 year high of $34.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.43.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

