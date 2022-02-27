Morgan Stanley Increases Position in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,893,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226,604 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 4.32% of Sportsman’s Warehouse worth $33,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 17.4% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 709,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,495,000 after acquiring an additional 105,186 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the second quarter valued at $393,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 85.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 241,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after purchasing an additional 110,900 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 62.6% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 65,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 25,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 754,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,273,000 after acquiring an additional 44,466 shares during the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

SPWH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.75.

NASDAQ SPWH opened at $11.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $485.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.90. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $18.05.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.03). Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 38.96% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $401.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph P. Schneider bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.10 per share, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 12,857 shares of company stock worth $143,886. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Profile (Get Rating)

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting, archery, fishing, camping, boating accessories, optics and electronics, knives and tools, and footwear.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.