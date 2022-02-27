Morgan Stanley Increases Stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 201,777 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 86,960 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.58% of Acuity Brands worth $34,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AYI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 13.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 111,008 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $20,761,000 after buying an additional 13,513 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Acuity Brands by 3.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 941,716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $176,129,000 after acquiring an additional 33,239 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Acuity Brands by 0.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,167 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Acuity Brands by 0.6% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 33,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,228,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,849,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AYI. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $223.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $237.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.17.

Shares of AYI stock opened at $183.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $197.67 and its 200-day moving average is $195.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.61. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.67 and a 52 week high of $224.59.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 7th. The electronics maker reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $926.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.24 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 9.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 5.60%.

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

