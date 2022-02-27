Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,772,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 133,282 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $33,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HYT. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $145,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 14,787 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 14,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund alerts:

Shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund stock opened at $10.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.45 and its 200-day moving average is $11.98. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.24 and a 12-month high of $12.69.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0779 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.77%.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.