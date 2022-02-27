Morgan Stanley Lowers Stock Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,806 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 88,951 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.28% of Trex worth $33,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TREX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 28.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Trex by 96.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trex in the third quarter worth about $76,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 77.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 811 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Trex during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Trex alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TREX shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Trex from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark upgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Trex from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.58.

Trex stock opened at $90.37 on Friday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.20 and a 12 month high of $140.98. The company has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 46.11 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.08.

In related news, Director Michael F. Golden sold 4,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total transaction of $640,276.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.