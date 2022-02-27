Morgan Stanley Purchases 2,594 Shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 660,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.78% of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF worth $33,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 25,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 45,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 145,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,477,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period.

Shares of ITM stock opened at $49.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.00. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a 12-month low of $48.96 and a 12-month high of $52.33.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

