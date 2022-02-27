Morgan Stanley Purchases 35,970 Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 443,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,970 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.14% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $34,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% during the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% during the third quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VWOB opened at $71.75 on Friday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $69.75 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.35.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.262 dividend. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.