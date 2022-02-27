Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,737 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 6.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $32,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marks Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marks Wealth LLC now owns 241,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,753,000 after purchasing an additional 118,871 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 159,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,612,000 after buying an additional 17,521 shares during the last quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 47,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 34,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $795,000.

NYSEARCA:RCD opened at $140.66 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $128.08 and a 52 week high of $161.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $147.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.80.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

