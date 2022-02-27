Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,089,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 319,276 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.66% of New Residential Investment worth $33,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NRZ. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 34,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 8,913 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 4,937.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 80,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 79,000 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 56,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 8,997 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in New Residential Investment by 858.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 210,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after buying an additional 188,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in New Residential Investment by 179.3% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 45,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 29,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of New Residential Investment stock opened at $10.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.70 and its 200 day moving average is $10.89. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.98 and a 1 year high of $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.90 million. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 39.50% and a return on equity of 13.53%. New Residential Investment’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.99%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NRZ. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com downgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

