Morgan Stanley Reduces Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC)

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 938,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,291 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF were worth $32,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PTMC. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $262,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 17.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. ADE LLC now owns 19,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS PTMC opened at $34.51 on Friday. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $27.10 and a 12 month high of $32.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.74.

